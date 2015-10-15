Sunday 24 November 2024

AstraZeneca and Peregrine expand ongoing immuno-oncology collaboration

Biotechnology
15 October 2015

US drugmaker Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: PPHM) says it has expanded its ongoing cancer immunotherapy clinical collaboration with Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) to include a second, later-stage trial.

Financial terms of the new agreement were not revealed, but Peregrine’s shares moved 2.9% higher to $1.07 on the announcement today.

The companies will now also evaluate the immunotherapy combination of Peregrine’s phosphatidylserine (PS)-targeted immune-activator, bavituximab, and AstraZeneca’s anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, durvalumab (MEDI4736), in a global Phase II study in patients with previously-treated squamous or non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The randomized Phase II trial will be conducted by Peregrine.

