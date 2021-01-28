Sunday 24 November 2024

AstraZeneca picks first CKD candidate under BenevolentAI accord

28 January 2021
astrazeneca_lab_large

AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has selected a novel chronic kidney disease (CKD) target to advance to its drug development portfolio, under its collaboration with fellow UK-based artificial intelligence (AI) company BenevolentAI.

The Benevolent Platform predicted this novel target, which was subsequently biologically validated through AstraZeneca's rigorous experimental testing.

In May 2019, BenevolentAI and AstraZeneca entered a strategic collaboration aiming to discover new drugs for CKD and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The partnership combines AstraZeneca's scientific expertise and rich datasets with BenevolentAI's target identification platform and biomedical knowledge graph to understand these two complex diseases' underlying mechanisms and identify new and more efficacious drug targets.

