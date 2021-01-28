AstraZeneca picks first CKD candidate under BenevolentAI accord

AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has selected a novel chronic kidney disease (CKD) target to advance to its drug development portfolio, under its collaboration with fellow UK-based artificial intelligence (AI) company BenevolentAI.
The Benevolent Platform predicted this novel target, which was subsequently biologically validated through AstraZeneca's rigorous experimental testing.
In May 2019, BenevolentAI and AstraZeneca entered a strategic collaboration aiming to discover new drugs for CKD and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The partnership combines AstraZeneca's scientific expertise and rich datasets with BenevolentAI's target identification platform and biomedical knowledge graph to understand these two complex diseases' underlying mechanisms and identify new and more efficacious drug targets.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze