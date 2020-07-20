AstraZeneca still well-placed after early vaccine results

There was nothing to deter investors, governments and populations in a set of interim results from the ongoing Phase I/II COV001 trial of AZD1222, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed by AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and the University of Oxford.

The vaccine was tolerated and generated robust immune responses against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in all evaluated participants in the COV001 trial, involving 1,077 healthy adult participants, aged 18 to 55 years.

Immune response and satisfactory safety