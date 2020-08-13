Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Argentina and Mexico to make AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for Latin America

Pharmaceutical
13 August 2020

Argentina and Mexico will produce the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for most of Latin America, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said after a meeting with company executives involved in the project, according to a report by Expresspharma.india.

An agreement signed between British pharma company AstraZeneca and the biotechnology company mAbxience, part of the INSUD Group, includes transfer of technology to initially produce 150 million doses of the vaccine to supply all of Latin America with the exception of Brazil, the Argentine government said.

Marcelo Ebrard, Foreign Minister of Mexico said later on Twitter that the deal had been pushed by Fernandez and Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexican President. He said output of the vaccine could extend to 250 million doses.

AstraZeneca has long operations in Argentina. The company signed a deal with the foundation of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim for production of the vaccine, which is expected to be delivered in the first half of 2021, pending Phase III studies and regulatory approvals.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Argentine approval prompts new promotion of Sputnik Light
6 December 2021
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca signs deal with Daiichi Sankyo to develop and market influenza vaccine in Japan
2 September 2015
Pharmaceutical
Unanimous FDA advisory panel vote for Shingrix approval
14 September 2017
Pharmaceutical
Anglo-Indian licensing agreement for meningitis-B vaccine
16 April 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze