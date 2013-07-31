AstraZeneca to fork out $815 million for rights to anemia drug candidate

In yet another move to boost its R&D pipeline, Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has entered into a strategic collaboration with privately-held US biotech firm FibroGen to develop and commercialize FG-4592, a first-in-class oral compound in late-stage development for the treatment of anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD), in a deal worth a potential more than $815 million.
AstraZeneca said this morning (July 31) that it will pay FibroGen committed upfront and subsequent non-contingent payments totalling $350 million, as well as potential future development related milestone payments of up to $465 million, and potential future sales related milestone payments in addition to tiered royalty payments on future sales on FG-4592 in the low 20% range. Additional development milestones will be payable for any subsequent indications which the companies choose to pursue.
AstraZeneca will be responsible for the US commercialization of FG-4592, with FibroGen undertaking specified promotional activities in the ESRD segment in this market. The companies will also co-commercialize FG-4592 in China, where FibroGen will be responsible for clinical trials, regulatory matters, manufacturing and medical affairs, and AstraZeneca will oversee promotional activities and commercial distribution.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze