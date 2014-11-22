AstraZeneca to invest $200 million in expanding US biologics manufacturing center

Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) on Friday unveiled plants to expand its biologics manufacturing center in Frederick, Maryland, USA, near biotech subsidiary MedImmune’s headquarters.

The more than $200 million project will increase production capacity at the facility to support AstraZeneca’s maturing pipeline, and will help position the company to keep pace with a growing demand for the development and use of biologics, which currently represent nearly 50% of AstraZeneca’s overall pipeline, the company noted.

“Biologics are an important part of AstraZeneca’s overall capabilities, in addition to our strengths in small molecules and protein engineering,” said Andrew Skibo, regional vice president of biologics supply for AstraZeneca.