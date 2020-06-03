BeiGene's Brukinsa now gets approval on domestic market

China-based biotech BeiGene (Nasdaq: BGNE) today revealed that its BTK inhibitor Brukinsa(zanubrutinib) has received approval from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in two indications.

The domestic regulatory agency has cleared Brukinsa for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) /small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) who have received at least one prior therapy, and the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy. Both new drug applications (NDAs) were previously granted priority review by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the NMPA.

Brukinsa received accelerated approval from the US Food and Drug Administration as a treatment for MCL in adult patients who have received at least one prior therapy in November 2019, and the FDA decision came more than three months earlier than a decision had been expected.