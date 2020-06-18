Saturday 23 November 2024

Brukinsa moves forward in Europe in new indication

Biotechnology
18 June 2020
beigenebig

The marketing authorization application (MAA) for Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) to treat Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM) patients who have received at least one prior therapy or as first-line treatment for those unsuitable for chemo-immunotherapy has been validated for regulatory review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Chinese biotech BeiGene (Nasdaq: BGNE) included in its MAA data from the Phase III ASPEN comparison of its drug versus ibrutinib, a product marketed as Imbruvica by the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) unit Janssen.

"We are hopeful that Brukinsa’s cardiovascular safety advantages over ibrutinib may help it become a preferred treatment option"Shares in BeiGene had risen by more than 1% after two hours of trading on Thursday.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BeiGene notches up fourth EC approval for Brukinsa
17 November 2023
Biotechnology
FDA grants accelerated approval for Brukinsa in MZL
16 September 2021
Biotechnology
BeiGene's Brukinsa now gets approval on domestic market
3 June 2020
Biotechnology
Mixed Phase III results for Brukinsa in WM
16 December 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze