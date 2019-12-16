Mixed Phase III results for Brukinsa in WM

Cancer-focused Chinese biotech BeiGene (Nasdaq: BGNE) today announced results from the Phase III ASPEN trial comparing its BTK inhibitor Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) to ibrutinib for the treatment of Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM).

While the trial did not achieve statistical significance on its primary endpoint of superiority in complete response (CR) and very good partial response (VGPR) rates for zanubrutinib compared to Imbruvica (ibrutinib), zanubrutinib demonstrated a higher VGPR rate as well as improvements in safety and tolerability in this first randomized comparative trial to read out within the BTK inhibitor class.

The company’s shares were down almost 2% at $172.57 by mid-morning New York trading.