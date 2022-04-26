Biocon breaks into Malaysian market for insulin products

The Malaysian business of Biocon (BSE: 532523) subsidiary Biocon Biologics has agreed a deal to supply its recombinant human insulin brand Insugen to the country’s healthcare system.
The agreement, which is worth about $90 million, will see the company manufacture and supply its range of insulins to its partner, Duopharma Biotech.
Once the arrangement is in place, Biocon Biologics’ Insugen formulations will become available to patients at all Ministry of Health hospitals, district health offices and health clinics.
