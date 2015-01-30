Biogen Idec 2014 revenues and earnings rocket

US biotech major Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) yesterday reported full-year and fourth quarter 2014 results, showing that full year revenues leapt 40% to $9.7 billion versus 2013. Biogen Idec’s shares rose 7.4% to $379.25 in after-hours trading.

Fourth quarter revenues increased 34% to $2.6 billion. Non-GAAP (generally-accepted accounting principles) diluted earnings per share were $4.09, an increase of 74%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Biogen Idec for the quarter was $966 million, an increase of 73% from the fourth quarter of 2013. GAAP diluted EPS was $3.74, an increase of 94%. Analysts expected $3.78 per share on revenues of $2.64 billion for the quarter.

Full year 2014 non-GAAP diluted EPS was $13.83, an increase of 54% versus 2013. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Biogen Idec for the year was $3.3 billion, an increase of 54%. On a reported basis, GAAP diluted EPS for 2014 was $12.37, an increase of 58% versus 2013.