Biogen presents long-term data on Tecfidera and possible replacement

Cambridge, USA-based biotech Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) has presented 10-year data on Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate), demonstrating the long-term benefits for people with multiple sclerosis (MS).

New results from the ongoing Phase III ENDORSE extension show that approximately half of patients remained relapse-free over the study period.

In addition, 64% had no confirmed disability progression over the study period, and 79% maintained the ability to walk without significant disability.