Launch of generic creates uncertainty over Tecfidera future

The first generic version of Biogen’s (Nasdaq: BIIB) main multiple sclerosis therapy, Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate), is to launch in the USA.
Developed by Netherlands-incorporated generics firm Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL), the copycat drug has been subjected to intense legal efforts aimed at preventing the alternative from entering the market.
But after a string of legal defeats, Mylan won a District Court judgment in June, paving the way for launch many years earlier than would otherwise have been possible.
