bluebird bio inks deal with Resilience to develop next generation cell therapies

US biotech bluebird bio (Nasdaq: BLUE) edged up 2% in early trading yesterday, after it announced an agreement with National Resilience to accelerate the early research, development, and delivery of next-generation cell therapies.

As part of the accord, Resilience will acquire bluebird’s Research Triangle (bRT) manufacturing facility located in North Carolina and retain all of the more than 100 highly skilled technical staff and administrators currently employed at the site.

Resilience will continue to support vector supply for both bluebird bio and its 2seventy bio, bluebird’s spin-off oncology cell therapy company that is expected to launch by the end of 2021. The two companies are also finalizing a definitive agreement to establish partner programs that will share expense and revenue for successful commercialized oncology products and in parallel establish a next-generation manufacturing R&D collaboration.