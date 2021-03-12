Boehringer drops development of a COVID-19 candidate

Boehringer Ingelheim today announced that it has decided to discontinue treatment in the Phase II trial of a novel, first-in-class compound for reducing the risk or severity of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and requiring non-invasive oxygen support.

This decision by the German family-owned is based on the recommendation of the trial’s independent Data Monitoring Committee after an interim look at unblinded safety and efficacy data showing a clear lack of benefit for use of BI 764198 in patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and needing oxygen support.

Will continue other trial programs