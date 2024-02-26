Boehringer's dual-action GLP-1 agonist hits goals in MASH trial

Germany’s Boehringer Ingelheim has announced positive results from a Phase II trial of survodutide, a glucagon/GLP-1 receptor dual agonist.

The data show that up to 83% of adults with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) achieved a statistically-significant improvement when treated with the study drug.

By comparison, only 18.2% of those taking a placebo achieved this result.