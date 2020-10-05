Sunday 24 November 2024

Bone out-licenses cell therapy platform in China and Southeast Asia

5 October 2020
Bone Therapeutics has signed an exclusive license agreement with Link Health and Shenzhen Pregene Biopharma for the manufacturing, clinical development and commercialization of its allogeneic, off-the-shelf, bone cell therapy platform ALLOB in China, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand.

Under the agreement, Bone is eligible to receive up to 55 million euros ($65 million) in development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments including 10 million euros in upfront and milestone payments anticipated in the next 24 months.

Bone is also entitled to receive tiered double-digit royalties on annual net sales of ALLOB. The Belgian firm retains development and commercialization rights in all other geographies outside of those covered by this agreement.

