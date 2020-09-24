FDA dishes out RPDDs for two bone-related drug candidates

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted the coveted Rare Pediatric Disease designation (RPDD) to two bone disease drugs, one from UK-based Mereo BioPharma (AIM: MPH) and the other to US company Innova Therapeutics.
For Mereo, whose shares shot up as much as 32% in early trading today, the RPDD is for its setrusumab, a treatment for osteogenesis imperfecta (OI).
Setrusumab is a fully humanized monoclonal antibody that inhibits sclerostin, a protein which inhibits the activity of bone-forming cells. OI is a genetic rare disorder with no approved treatments that is characterized by reduced bone mass and fragile bones that break easily. In Mereo’s Phase IIb ASTEROID study, setrusumab demonstrated a dose-dependent bone building effect and a trend of reduction in fractures in addition to being safe and well tolerated in adults with OI.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze