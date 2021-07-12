Saturday 8 November 2025

Bone Therapeutics appoints Anne Leselbaum as CMO

Biotechnology
12 July 2021
Belgian cell therapy company Bone Therapeutics (Euronext Brussels: BOTHE), which is  addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, has appointed Anne Leselbaum as chief medical officer (CMO), effective August 23, 2021.

As CMO, Dr Leselbaum will take responsibility for the leadership of all clinical development and medical affairs strategies and activities across the entire Bone Therapeutics’ pipeline and will oversee the regulatory interactions as Bone Therapeutics’ clinical assets JTA-004 and ALLOB are moving through clinical development towards commercialization.

Dr Leselbaum was most recently vice president clinical development at Aelix Therapeutics, leading the clinical development of novel HIV vaccines. Prior to this, Dr Leselbaum was director clinical development at Tigenix, which was acquired by Japan’s Takeda (TYO: 4502) for more than half a billion euros. She was responsible for the development and implementation of clinical development of the allogeneic cell therapy product, Alofisel, for the treatment of complex perianal fistulas in Crohn's disease. She has also held leadership positions at the international pharmaceutical companies Almirall and Ipsen.

Appointment comes at a critical time in Bone’s evolution

