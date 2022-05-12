Sunday 24 November 2024

Bone Therapeutics in merger discussions with Medsenic

Biotechnology
12 May 2022
bone-therapeutics-big

Belgium’s cell therapy developer Bone Therapeutics (Euronext: BOTHE) today announced it has entered into a non-binding term sheet and exclusive discussions for a period of three months with the shareholders of Medsenic, a privately-held, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company incorporated in France and specialized in the development of optimized formulations of arsenic salts and their application in inflammatory conditions and other potential new indications.

The objective of the discussions is to explore the benefits of a potential reverse merger or a similar transaction whereby all shareholders of Medsenic would individually contribute 51% of the total outstanding share capital of Medsenic into the capital of Bone Therapeutics in exchange for a certain number of shares issued by Bone Therapeutics. The objective of the parties is that, as a result of the business combination, Bone Therapeutics would remain a Belgian listed company and own 51% of the share capital of Medsenic.

Based on the current information available and subject to due diligence, the parties expect that immediately after closing of the business combination, approximately 80% of the total outstanding share capital of Bone Therapeutics shall be held by the shareholders of Medsenic. The parties however agreed that subscription rights of Bone Therapeutics will be offered to all its existing shareholders but not to the Medsenic shareholders.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Bone seeks to amend study protocol for ALLOB approval
18 July 2022
Pharmaceutical
Biopharma M&A: increased activity expected for the second half of 2022
31 August 2022
Biotechnology
Bone out-licenses cell therapy platform in China and Southeast Asia
5 October 2020
Biotechnology
Bone Therapeutics crashes as Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with JTA-004 fails
30 August 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze