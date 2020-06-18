Bounty of biologics vie for slice of eczema market

Chicago-based AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has released positive data from the Phase III MEASURE UP 1 study of Rinvoq (upadacitinib) in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

The trial met both co-primary endpoints, including a 75% improvement in the Eczema Area Severity Index (EASI 75) at week 16, compared with placebo.

The trial, the first late-stage study of the biologic in this treatment area, enrolled adults and adolescents who are candidates for systemic therapy.