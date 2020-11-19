BRIEF—Achilles Therapeutics raises £53 million

Achilles Therapeutics has raised £53 million ($70 million) in a Series C financing round, with OrbiMed, Boxer Capital of Tavistock Group, and other healthcare-focused institutional investors joining existing investors.

The personalized T cell therapy specialist, which was founded in 2016, said it would use the money to accelerate R&D efforts, develop clinical capacity for ongoing Phase I/IIa trials, and boost manufacturing capabilities.

Chief executive Iraj Ali said: “As we progress our two lead programs in non-small cell lung cancer and melanoma through clinical trials, we believe that our personalized T cell therapy approach has the potential to transform how certain cancers are treated, bringing much needed novel cancer therapies to patients.”