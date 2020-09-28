BRIEF—Alligator Bioscience names Gayle Mills as CBO

Swedish biotech firm Alligator Bioscience today announced the appointment of Gayle Mills as chief business officer to lead the company´s business development activities.

Joining the company today, Ms Mills will be a member of the executive management team at Alligator Bioscience.

Ms Mills has a successful track record of executing large R&D collaborations and transactions and has held senior positions with Roche Bioscience, Abgenix and Symphogen.

“With Gayle’s background and deep understanding of the antibody drug development process, and her proven track record of signing deals, it is with great excitement I welcome Gayle to Alligator and to my executive management team,” said Per Norlén, chief executive at Alligator Bioscience.