Tuesday 17 December 2024

BRIEF—AstraZeneca spends $95 million on Sobi priority voucher

Biotechnology
22 August 2019

Although some US Food and Drug Administration Priority Review Vouchers (PRVs) have changed hands for over $300 million, AstraZeneca looks like it’s getting a bargain, agreeing to pay just $95 million for one from Nordic biotech firm Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi).

A PRV entitles the holder to FDA priority review of a single New Drug Application or Biologics License Application, which reduces the target review time and may potentially lead to an expedited approval.

The transaction is subject to clearance under the Hart-Scott Rodino (HSR) Antitrust Improvements Act.

The PRV was acquired by Sobi as part of the acquisition of the emapalumab-related business from Novimmune in July this year.

The consideration for the acquisition was 515 million Swiss francs ($522 million), of which 400 million francs was previously committed in the exclusive licence agreement for emapalumab.

