BRIEF—Bayer and Azitra partner to harness the human skin microbiome

German pharma and crop sciences major Bayer has linked up with US dermatology focussed biotech Azitra in the identification and characterization of skin microbiome bacteria.

The partnership will leverage Azitra’s proprietary panel of Staphylococcus epidermidis strains to identify potential candidates for the treatment of adverse skin conditions and diseases.

Based on the results of the research partnership, Bayer plans to develop selected Staphylococcus epidermidis strains into new natural skin care products under a future License Agreement.

Prospective areas of application include medicated skin care products for sensitive, eczema-prone skin as well as therapeutic products for skin diseases such as atopic dermatitis.

Azitra’s versatile platform technology offers further screening options for beneficial strains appropriate for the treatment of dermatological diseases such as atopic dermatitis, acne or psoriasis.

In addition, Bayer will review the use of Azitra’s genetically-modified bacteria in dermatology and other consumer health areas such as nutritionals and digestive health.