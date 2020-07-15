Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Destiny welcomes new AMR Action Fund

Following the launch of the AMR Action Fund, Brighton, UK-based Destiny Pharma has commented on the urgent need for such resources to combat the rise of antimicrobial resistance.

Last week, 20 global drugmakers  launched the $1 billion fund with the aim of supporting promising candidates.

Destiny’s lead asset, XF-73, is in Phase IIb studies for post-surgical bacterial infections.

Chief executive Neil Clark said: “The new pharma backed fund is the latest in a series of new initiatives from regulators, governments and healthcare investors to support innovation that addresses AMR.”

