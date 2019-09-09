BRIEF—Five-year data support efficacy of Aimovig

Novartis has released five-year data showing the efficacy and safety of Aimovig (erenumab) in people with episodic migraine.

After 4.5 years, 77% of the patients who continued on treatment experienced at least a 50% reduction in monthly migraine days (MMD), with a third achieving a 100% reduction.

Estelle Vester-Blokland, global head of medical affairs for neuroscience, said Aimovig was: “not only able to reduce monthly migraine days, but also decrease the number of days requiring acute migraine-specific medication.”

Novartis and Amgen are co-commercializing Aimovig in the USA. Amgen has exclusive commercialization rights to the drug in Japan and Novartis has exclusive rights to commercialize in the rest of the world.