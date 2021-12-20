Monday 29 September 2025

BRIEF—Helsinn and Xediton in tie-up on Truseltiq in Canada

Biotechnology
20 December 2021

Swiss biopharma Helsinn Group and Xediton Pharmaceuticals, a Canada-based specialty pharma company with a strong presence in products in oncology, have announced the signing of an exclusive license and distribution agreement in Canada for Truseltiq (infigratinib).

The small molecule kinase inhibitor that targets fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) has been conditionally approved by Health Canada for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a FGFR2 fusion or other rearrangement.

Under the terms of the license and distribution agreement, Xediton receives an exclusive license to distribute, promote, market, and sell Truseltiq in Canada and Helsinn will supply it for commercialization.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Juniper Biologics license agreement with Helsinn for infigratinib
4 May 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Dewpoint is a biotech company pioneering the application of biomolecular condensate biology – the science studying the organization of biomolecules within membrane-less compartments – towards the development of a new generation of therapeutics to address diseases of high unmet need.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze