BRIEF—India proposes measures to oversee gene therapy ethics

India has developed new guidelines aimed at safeguarding the development of gene therapies. The draft document, developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research, would prevent the use of gene editing in certain circumstances.

The legislation is motivated by a desire to stop so-called “designer babies,” and would ensure that “scientific or ethical justification can be provided,” for research of this type.

The Indian regulator is proposing to set up an independent body to oversee this area of medical research, dubbed the Gene Therapy Advisory and Evaluation Committee (GTAEC).