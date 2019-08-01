Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—India proposes measures to oversee gene therapy ethics

Biotechnology
1 August 2019

India has developed new guidelines aimed at safeguarding the development of gene therapies. The draft document, developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research, would prevent the use of gene editing in certain circumstances.

The legislation is motivated by a desire to stop so-called “designer babies,” and would ensure that “scientific or ethical justification can be provided,” for research of this type.

The Indian regulator is proposing to set up an independent body to oversee this area of medical research, dubbed the Gene Therapy Advisory and Evaluation Committee (GTAEC).

More on this story...

Biotechnology
India setting out guidelines for stem cell research
25 July 2017
Biotechnology
New Indian guidelines on stem cell research stir hot debate
8 November 2017
Biotechnology
Cell and gene therapies coming to India thanks to new research
18 August 2022
Biotechnology
India's pioneering cancer cell therapy gains regulatory approval
16 October 2023


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze