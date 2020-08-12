Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Innovent and Lilly's latest Tyvyt sNDA accepted in China

Biotechnology
12 August 2020

Chinese biopharma Innovent and US pharma major Eli Lilly have announced a new milestone for Tyvyt (sintilimab injection) in China.

The country’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has accepted the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for the drug’s usage, in combination with Gemzar (gemcitabine) and platinum, as first-line therapy in squamous non-small cell lung cancer (squamous NSCLC).

An sNDA for Tyvyt (sintilimab injection) was accepted as first-line therapy in non-squamous NSCLC in April of this year.

