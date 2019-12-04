Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Intercept appoints new chief medical officer

Biotechnology
4 December 2019

Intercept Pharmaceuticals has appointed Jason Campagna as chief medical officer.

Dr Campagna has been senior VP and NASH program leader at Intercept since 2016, before which he was senior VP at The Medicines Company.

Intercept is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases.

The firm is looking to bring forward the first approved therapy for advanced fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a type of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

