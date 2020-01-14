BRIEF—Iovance and Cellectis to collaborate

Iovance Biotherapeutics has licensed TALEN technology from Cellectis as part of a research and global licensing deal to develop gene-edited tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL).

Cellectis is focused on immunotherapies based on gene-edited allogeneic CAR T-cells. Iovance will use the firm’s technology to develop candidates in several cancer indications.

Development, regulatory and sales milestone payments are included in the deal, plus royalties, but details were not disclosed.

Iovance chief executive Maria Fardis said: “We believe that we can genetically modify TIL to make a more tumor-reactive anti-cancer product. We plan to move a TALEN-edited TIL therapy into a clinical trial as rapidly as possible.”