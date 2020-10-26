Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Moderna enters deal to supply COVID-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273 to Qatar

Biotechnology
26 October 2020

US biotech Moderna, which is pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, today announced a supply agreement with the Ministry of Public Health of Qatar for mRNA-1273, Moderna’s vaccine candidate against COVID-19, to support the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to secure early access to a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine for the people of Qatar.

The size and value of the contract have not been revealed, but in August Moderna said that smaller volume agreements for its investigational COVID-19 vaccine mRNA-1273 have been executed at between $32 and $37 per dose, or up to $74 for a full course.

Moderna has an agreement with European Commission (EC) to supply 80 million doses of mRNA-1273.

Moderna is scaling up global manufacturing to be able to deliver around 500 million doses per year and possibly up to 1 billion doses per year, beginning in 2021.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
What a difference a year makes for Moderna
6 May 2021
Biotechnology
EMA confirms mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine is eligible for rolling review
14 October 2020
Biotechnology
Moderna soars on latest positive mRNA coronavirus vaccine data
18 May 2020
Biotechnology
Non-profit says Moderna hid federal funding from patent office
4 September 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze