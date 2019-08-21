Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—NHS England to reimburse Roche's Hemlibra

21 August 2019

English patients with severe congenital hemophilia A without factor VIII inhibitors will receive Hemlibra (emicizumab) on the National Health Service (NHS).

The decision for the Roche (ROG: SIX) treatment to be routinely reimbursed by NHS England is a step forward in hemophilia A, a condition for which there is no cure and that can result in uncontrolled or difficult to control bleeding, including internal bleeding into the joints, potentially leading to lasting damage.

Hemlibra has been shown to effectively control bleeds and is the only prophylactic medicine that can be administered subcutaneously and maintains a sustained therapeutic level between doses.

Roche and its Chugai subsidiary say that they are also progressing with reimbursement discussions in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

