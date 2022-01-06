Wednesday 19 November 2025

BRIEF—ONK Therapeutics closes $21.5 million Series A financing

Biotechnology
6 January 2022

ONK Therapeutics, an Ireland-headquartered innovative NK cell therapy platform company, today announced the closing of its $21.5 million Series A financing, led by current investors Acorn Bioventures and ALSHC, who were joined by Cormorant Asset Management.

The financing will enable ONK to maintain its strong momentum as it advances pre-clinical programs through comprehensive investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies, including in-vivo proof-of-concept models across multiple programs. ONK will also continue progress towards a GMP manufacturing capability, as it optimizes both its proprietary cell engineering platform and process development.

ONK’s pipeline currently has three programs in pre-clinical development across both hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

The company is pioneering optimally engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies, utilizing a suite of engineering strategies to optimize cytotoxic potential, metabolic health and persistence of NK cells, while reducing the potential for their exhaustion in the tumor microenvironment.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Jazz Pharma and Redx Pharma link up on KRAS inhibitor program
7 February 2024
Biotechnology
Irish partnership for Scottish CAR-T company
25 February 2019
Biotechnology
Large-scale European review suggests disparity in symptom recognition and treatment for mPAC
22 June 2018
Biotechnology
Jazz confirms opt-in and advances zanidatamab partnership with Zymeworks
21 December 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze