BRIEF—Pfizer and Moderna raise prices of COVID-19 vaccines

Pfizer has raised the price of Comirnaty, its COVID-19 vaccine, by more than a quarter and Moderna by more than a tenth in the latest EU supply contracts, the Financial Times reported today.

The new price for a Pfizer shot was 19.50 euros ($23.13) versus 15.50 euros previously, according to portions of the contracts seen by the FT.

The price of a Moderna jab, now dubbed Spikevax, was $25.50 a dose, the contracts show, up from what people familiar with the matter said was about $22.60 in the first procurement deal, but lower than a previously agreed $28.50, because the order had grown, according to one official close to the negotiations.

Forecasts compiled for the FT by life sciences consultancy Airfinity predict sales next year of Comirnaty will hit $56 billion with Spikevax reaching $30 billion, as they dominate the high-income markets.

Sales of Vaxzevria, the jab developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, which is priced at cost and is the largest vaccine supplied to low-income countries, are forecast to rise to $15 billion next year.