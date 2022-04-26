Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Roche's giredestrant misses Phase II goal

Biotechnology
26 April 2022

Along with its first-quarter financials results on Monday, Swiss pharma giant Roche revealed that the Phase II acelERA trial on giredstrant did not meet its primary endpoint of progression-free survival in people with a certain form of advanced breast cancer.

However, efficacy data were encouraging with a more pronounced benefit in patients with higher dependence on estrogen receptor activity.

Overall survival data are still immature.

The acelERA trial is the second randomized trial following the Phase II coopERA trial in the neoadjuvant setting where giredestrant demonstrated improved efficacy and good safety.

Giredestrant is being investigated in further clinical trials for patients with first-line metastatic breast cancer and early breast cancer.

Results from the acelERA trial will be presented at a medical meeting later this year.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze