Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Sangamo appoints new chief medical officer

Biotechnology
1 October 2019

Genomic medicine company Sangamo Therapeutics has appointed Bettina Cockroft as chief medical officer.

Dr Cockroft was at formerly at Cytokinetics, where she led a team responsible for clinical development of fast skeletal muscle troponin activators in diseases such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

Executive VP of R&D Adrian Woolfson said: “This is an important time to welcome Bettina to Sangamo, as we expect a steady flow of readouts from our ongoing clinical trials and expect to initiate additional trials in the coming year.”

