BRIEF—Selvita moves into biologic drug discovery and development services

Pre-clinical contract research organization Selvita has expanded its services portfolio and entered the field of biologic drug discovery and development.

The Polish company has added comprehensive therapeutic antibody discovery and development capabilities to its portfolio.

Selvita will open a new research site in Wroclaw, Poland, where it will rent labs and necessary infrastructure.

The company plans to initially contract 16 highly experienced scientists, formerly at Pure Biologics, specializing in antibody engineering. The intention is to double the firm’s headcount within the next three years.