BRIEF—Shionogi launches Xofluza in Taiwan

25 November 2019

Shionogi has launched Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil) in Taiwan for the treatment of influenza A or B virus, following approval there in August 2019.

Discovered by Shionogi, the product is being marketed by Roche in all territories globally, apart from in Taiwan and Japan, where Shionogi has already made it available.

Roche recently broadened the label in the USA, to include treatment of acute, uncomplicated influenza for people who have been symptomatic for no more than 48 hours and who are at high risk of influenza-related complications.

This approval was based on the results of the Phase III CAPSTONE-2 study.

