Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—US pause on J&J's COVID-19 vaccine lifted

Biotechnology
24 April 2021

Following a thorough safety review, including two meetings of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have determined that the recommended pause regarding the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the USA should be lifted and use of the vaccine should resume.

The pause was recommended after reports of six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals following administration of the COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen.

During the pause, medical and scientific teams at the FDA and CDC examined available data to assess the risk of thrombosis involving the cerebral venous sinuses, or CVST (large blood vessels in the brain), and other sites in the body (including but not limited to the large blood vessels of the abdomen and the veins of the legs) along with thrombocytopenia, or low blood platelet counts.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Medicare says eligible individuals can have second COVID-19 booster shot free
8 April 2022
Biotechnology
EMA's PRAC issues safety warnings on COVID-19 vaccines
11 March 2022
Biotechnology
BRIEF—AstraZeneca stopped from using plant that botched J&J COVID-19 vaccine
4 April 2021
Biotechnology
J&J hits snag as COVID-19 vaccine contractor failed quality standards
3 April 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze