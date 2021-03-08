BRIEF—What biotech should know about US COVID relief package

The US Senate passed President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package on Saturday, on a party-line vote of 50-49.

As the Senate-amended bill heads to the House of Representatives this week, the trade group BioIndustry Organization (BIO) has identified some examples of what the industry needs to know.

The Senate considered nearly 40 amendments to the House-passed bill, but approved fewer than 10. The New York Times takes a look at key changes.

Currently, rebates drug manufacturers pay to Medicaid programs are capped at the Average Manufacturer Price (AMP) of the drug.

The House-passed bill lifted the cap; the Senate bill deferred the effective date for a year.