Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Yescarta added to Shanghai's insurance scheme

Biotechnology
25 May 2022

The CD19 targeted CAR-T therapy Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) was added in the Shanghai local government-backed commercial health insurance scheme Hu Hui Bao.

The 2022 Hu Hui Bao is open for purchase for local residents from May 25 to July 31.

Compensation for Yescarta is up to 500,000 renminbi ($7,4900).

Approved in China in 2021, Yescarta was brought to China by Gilead Sciences subsidiary Kite's China joint venture with Fosun and was the first approved CAR-T therapy in China.

Its high price tag of 1.2 million renminbi per treatment regimen makes it impossible to be covered by China's national drug reimbursement list, but Fosun Kite has been working with commercial insurance companies across China.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BRIEF—EMA approves variation for Kite’s CAR-T cell therapies
6 June 2024
Biotechnology
FDA grants accelerated approval for BMS’ Breyanzi in FL
16 May 2024
Biotechnology
ASCO 2023 — Q&A with Kite clinical dev head Frank Neumann
5 June 2023
Biotechnology
ISCT responds to FDA report on CAR-T risk of T-cell malignancy
12 January 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze