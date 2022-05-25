BRIEF—Yescarta added to Shanghai's insurance scheme

The CD19 targeted CAR-T therapy Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) was added in the Shanghai local government-backed commercial health insurance scheme Hu Hui Bao.

The 2022 Hu Hui Bao is open for purchase for local residents from May 25 to July 31.

Compensation for Yescarta is up to 500,000 renminbi ($7,4900).

Approved in China in 2021, Yescarta was brought to China by Gilead Sciences subsidiary Kite's China joint venture with Fosun and was the first approved CAR-T therapy in China.

Its high price tag of 1.2 million renminbi per treatment regimen makes it impossible to be covered by China's national drug reimbursement list, but Fosun Kite has been working with commercial insurance companies across China.