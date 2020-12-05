Sunday 24 November 2024

ASH 2020: 4-year Yescarta data show unparalleled 44% OS in B-cell lymphoma

5 December 2020
US biotech major Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) Kite subsidiary today announced strong four-year follow-up data from the pivotal ZUMA-1 trial of Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) in adult patients with refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL).

Among Yescarta-treated patients (modified intent to-treat analysis, n=101) with a minimum follow-up of four years after a single infusion of Yescarta (median follow-up of 51.1 months), the Kaplan-Meier estimate of the four-year overall survival (OS) rate was 44%. The data were presented today at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.

Of 111 patients enrolled in the ZUMA-1 Phase II cohorts, Yescarta was administered to 101 patients with refractory LBCL, and the median time from leukapheresis to complete response (CR) was less than two months. There have been no Yescarta-related secondary malignancies reported.

