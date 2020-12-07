Yescarta first CAR-T drug to show high response rates and durable benefit in iNHL

Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) company Kite has announced results from the primary analysis of ZUMA-5, a Phase II study evaluating Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) in adults with relapsed/refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (iNHL) after at least two prior lines of therapy.
After a single infusion of Yescarta, 92% of iNHL patients responded, including 76% of patients achieving a complete response at a median follow-up of 17.5 months.
The data were presented in an oral session during the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.
