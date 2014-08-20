Bristol-Myers and Celgene team up to evaluate Opdivo and Abraxane combo

US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and biotech firm Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG) are to collaborate to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of a combination regimen of B-MS’ investigational PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo (nivolumab), and Celgene’s nab technology-based chemotherapy Abraxane (paclitaxel protein-bound particles for injectable suspension; albumin-bound), in a Phase I study.

Multiple tumor types will be explored in the study including HER-2 negative metastatic breast cancer, pancreatic cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The proprietary name Opdivo for nivolumab has been proposed in the USA and other countries, but remains subject to health authority approval. Financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.

May lead to an enhanced anti-tumor response compared to either agent alone