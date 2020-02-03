Catalent to acquire CDMO MaSTherCell Global

Shares of US biopharma firm Orgenesis (Nasdaq: ORGS) rocketed more than 35% to $6.77 in pre-market trading today, after announcing that Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) has agreed to acquire MaSTherCell Global, a contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) subsidiary of Orgenesis, which is also backed by Great Point Partners and SFPI-FPIM.
Orgenesis, which acquired MaSTherCell in 2015 in exchange for $24.6 million worth of shares, anticipates that it will receive proceeds of around $126.7 million resulting from the all cash transaction, which Catalent says has a total value of $315 million. Catalent’s shares were up 12.5% at $68.798 in early trading.
The transaction is expected to close during the current fiscal first quarter of 2020. Orgenesis expects to use the net proceeds from the sale of Masthercell, which is based in Belgium, to continue to grow its point-of-care cell therapy business and to further the development of advanced therapy medicinal products.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze