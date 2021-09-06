China approval for JW Therapeutics' CAR-T relma-cel

Chinese drug developer JW Therapeutics (HK: 2126) saw its shares rocket 28% to HK$22.80 today, as it announced that China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved the New Drug Application (NDA) for the company’s anti-CD19 autologous chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell immunotherapy product relmacabtagene autoleucel injection (relma-cel; R&D code: JWCAR029) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (r/r LBCL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy.
This marks China’s second approved CAR-T therapy, with the first being Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel), from the Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) subsidiary Kite. That approval was granted to Fosun Kite Biotechnology, a joint venture between Kite and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical in June this year.
However, Relma-cel is the first CAR-T product approved as a Category 1 biologics product in China, and sixth approved CAR-T product globally, JW Therapeutics noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze