China approves tislelizumab in advanced squamous NSCLC

14 January 2021
Sino-America biotech firm BeiGene’s (Nasdaq: BGNE) says that its anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab has received approval from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for use in combination with two chemotherapy regimens as a first-line treatment for patients with advanced squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

This is the third approval in China for tislelizumab, and its first in a lung cancer indication, and the news pushed BeiGene’s shares up 10.6% to HK$199.00 by close of trading today.

“This approval for tislelizumab is an important milestone for BeiGene, for tislelizumab, and for the patients and healthcare practitioners in China fighting advanced squamous NSCLC,” commented Xiaobin Wu, general manager of China and president of BeiGene. “This is our sixth global approval for an internally-developed product, and our first approval for tislelizumab in a lung cancer indication, an area where we believe tislelizumab can have a large impact for patients,” he noted.

