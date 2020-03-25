Saturday 23 November 2024

China's NMPA halts imports, sales and use of Abraxane supplied by Celgene

Biotechnology
25 March 2020
beigenebig

Sino-America immuno-oncology biotech firm BeiGene (Nasdaq: BGNE) today announced that, on March 25, 2020, the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) suspended the importation, sales and use of Abraxane (nanoparticle albumin-bound paclitaxel) in China supplied to BeiGene by Celgene, now a Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMS) company.

The news sent the firm’s shares down by 4.6% to $123.11 by early-afternoon New York trading.

This suspension is based on inspection findings at B-MS’ contract manufacturing facility of Fresenius Kabi in the USA. As a result, BeiGene expects a disruption in Abraxane supply in China and is working closely with B-MS to restore supply as soon as possible, including through BMS’s remediation efforts at the current manufacturing site and application to qualify an alternative manufacturing site for China supply.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
EUSA Pharma and BeiGene ink deal for two orphan drugs
13 January 2020
Biotechnology
Boehringer and BeiGene break new ground with China approval
30 December 2019
Biotechnology
BRIEF—BeiGene applies for Chinese approval for tislelizumab
31 May 2019
Biotechnology
B-MS gets to work recouping $74 billion Celgene investment
1 May 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze